Kazakhstan seeks to strengthen cooperation with Finnish ports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan is keen to deepen cooperation with Finnish ports such as Helsinki and Hamina-Kotka, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Kazakhstan-Finland Business Forum in Astana, Trend reports via Akorda.

He noted that this cooperation could be enhanced through the exchange of experience and advanced technological solutions, helping to create new bridges of connection between the two countries.

"We invite Finnish companies to join these efforts and contribute to the creation of efficient and sustainable transport links between Europe and Central Asia," the president stated.

Tokayev also highlighted that Kazakhstan is actively modernizing its ports of Aktau and Kuryk on the Caspian Sea. The first phase of the container hub at Aktau port, with an annual capacity of 240,000 containers, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Moreover, Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan's pivotal position as a vital bridge connecting the East and the West, playing a key role in nearly 85 percent of all land cargo transport between Europe and China.

"For further increasing the potential of the Middle Corridor, we are launching a unified digital platform, Smart Cargo, designed to optimize and coordinate transit flows. We highly appreciate the contribution of the Finnish company Nurminen Logistics, which has created efficient multimodal transport networks in our region," the Kazakh president said.

