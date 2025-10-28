Iran continues to fulfill its obligations within framework of parliamentary law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ Iran continues to fulfill its obligations regarding its nuclear program within the framework of the law adopted by the parliament, the Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

In his assessment, this legislation is deemed the foundational framework for synergistic collaboration and reciprocal comprehension between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



Baghaei further articulated that Iran is a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and adheres to the stipulations regarding safeguards.

"Some aspects of Iran's cooperation with the IAEA are within the framework of normal cooperation and are in the interests of the country. For example, if Iran wants the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant to continue its normal operations, it must coordinate issues related to the replacement of fuel rods at this plant or ensure control over the functioning of the Tehran Research Reactor, which produces necessary medicines for patients," he noted.

Baghaei added that currently, the basis for Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is the law adopted by the parliament, and if the agency applies, it will be investigated in coordination with the Supreme National Security Council, and action will be taken based on the council's decision.

Iran's cooperation with the IAEA was reduced to a minimum following air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a decree suspending cooperation with the IAEA. According to a law passed by the Iranian parliament, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are not allowed to enter the country to conduct inspections. The agency's inspectors may only be admitted to the country if Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country's peaceful nuclear activities and the safety of its nuclear facilities are guaranteed.

