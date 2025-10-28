Azerbaijan set to debut 'Automechanika'-branded global exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan is set to roll out the red carpet for the inaugural international exhibition of the renowned Automechanika brand in 2027, Trend reports.

As the automotive industry in Azerbaijan hits the ground running, the Automechanika exhibition is poised to be a game changer for the country's automotive sector.

The Automechanika Baku exhibition will be held at the Baku Expo Center on March 3-5, 2027.

The exhibition will be organized by the international exhibition organizer Tajsir Expo in cooperation with the German Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH and with the official support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation.

The exhibition is supported by the Azerbaijan Association of Exhibition Organizers (ASTA).

The orchestration of Automechanika Baku is deemed a pivotal benchmark for the swiftly evolving automotive sector in Azerbaijan.



At present, the nation boasts a registration count of roughly 1.74 million vehicles, with this metric exhibiting a year-on-year upward trajectory.



The evolution of the automotive sector is bolstered by governmental capital infusion into transportation and logistics frameworks.



These encompass the augmentation of vehicular thoroughfares, parking infrastructures, and transit conduits.

It is noteworthy that, from January through August 2025, automobile imports to Azerbaijan increased by 26.4 percent compared to the same period in 2024, demonstrating growing demand and a developing automotive ecosystem.

By hosting this important international event, Azerbaijan will further strengthen its position as a strategic hub for the automotive industry in the Caucasus region.

The exhibition will serve as a dynamic platform for international manufacturers, distributors, and local experts to present innovative solutions in the field of automotive parts, components, accessories, electronics, diagnostics, repairs, tires, batteries, and car care products.

The Automechanika brand, created by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, is today recognized as the world's leading exhibition network in the automotive aftermarket.

This brand has its ducks in a row in Germany, the UK, the UAE, Vietnam, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Indonesia, China, and a host of other countries.



Hosting this international shindig in Baku is a big deal that showcases Azerbaijan's rising star as a hub for business and innovation in the region.

Further details on the exhibition will be available on the website: https://automechanika.az/.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel