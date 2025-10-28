Kazakhstan reveals size of its airline fleet
Photo: Air Astana's official telegram account
Kazakhstan's airline fleet now consists of more than hundred aircraft, including eight new planes introduced in 2025, according to the Kazakh government. The country maintains air connections with 31 nations through 144 international routes, operating 842 flights per week.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy