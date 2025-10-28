Azerbaijani PM holds talks with Belarusian Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus and Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries, Natalia Petkevich, on October 28, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of intergovernmental relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus. It was emphasized that the active dialogue and joint efforts of the presidents of both countries play a key role in advancing this cooperation.

The importance of the 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Baku, was underlined.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus in various areas, including trade and economy, industrial cooperation, agriculture, and humanitarian sectors.

