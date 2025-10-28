Kazakhstan plans significant expansion of its power capacity by 2035

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan plans to introduce more than 26 gigawatts of new power generation capacity by 2035, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a government meeting, Trend reports.

Akkenzhenov emphasized that work under the Energy Sector Development Plan is progressing actively. New power capacities are being introduced, he noted, through both the modernization of existing stations and the construction of new generation facilities.

The minister noted that the country’s energy system is operating smoothly in parallel with the energy systems of the Russian Federation and Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan’s energy network consists of 237 power sources, including 79 traditional generation sources and 158 renewable energy sources.

“The ministry consistently implements measures aimed at strengthening energy security, modernizing infrastructure, expanding capacity, and integrating digital solutions,” Akkenzhenov stated.

To note, at present, the most significant singular initiative in power generation unveiled for Kazakhstan is the Mirny onshore wind farm, a 1 gigawatt (GW) endeavor located in the nation's Zhambyl region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel