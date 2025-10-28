Kyrgyz and Chinese mayors discuss expanding economic and cultural ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 28. Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with Zhuzhou Mayor Cheng Huiqing during his working visit to China and discussed vital aspects of economic teamwork, Trend reports via the Bishkek Municipality.

The discussions centered on enhancing trade synergies and economic interdependencies, amplifying cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and fortifying industrial collaboration between the two urban centers.



Mayor Dzhunushaliev emphasized Bishkek’s strategic intent to leverage synergies in domains like transport optimization and light manufacturing, alongside fostering conducive frameworks for sustainable partnerships. Cheng Huiqing reiterated his municipality's dedication to fostering private sector advancement and amplifying bilateral investment and trade initiatives.



The convening highlighted the escalating synergies between Bishkek and Zhuzhou, signifying a pivotal advancement in the trajectory of economic, industrial, and cultural integration.

