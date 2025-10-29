Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties forge path to global justice - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ We are all witnesses to the unique and heartfelt brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, a bond that has no parallel in the world, said Türkiye’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event at the Gulustan Palace, in Baku, dedicated to the anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, Ambassador Akgün emphasized that Türkiye will continue to provide the strongest support to Azerbaijan on international platforms.

“Our Azerbaijani brothers have carried their achievements to the negotiation table. A historic opportunity has emerged to ensure lasting peace, launch development, and strengthen regional ties. The peace and stability to be established in the region will benefit not only regional countries but the entire world. Therefore, achieving permanent peace is our greatest shared aspiration,” he stated.

According to Akgün, the efforts of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to promote global peace and stability are closely followed by the international community.

“In this regard, our key priorities are to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end as swiftly as possible, secure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza that paves the way for a two-state solution, and strengthen peace and stability in Syria.

In pursuing these goals, we act in close cooperation and solidarity with Azerbaijan. A more just and equitable world is within reach, and together, we must strive to make it a reality,” the ambassador concluded.

