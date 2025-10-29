Azerbaijan's Baku hosts official event to mark 102nd anniversary of Republic of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ An official reception dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye was held at the Gulustan Palace in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Azerbaijan.

The event commenced with the ceremonial renditions of the national anthems representing the sovereign states of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Present at the gathering are constituents of the diplomatic echelon accredited in Azerbaijan, military liaison officers, influential public and political personas, legislative members, and media representatives.

Speaking first, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün noted that the modern Republic of Türkiye was founded in 1923 following the heroic national struggle of the Turkish people, led by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, against the imperialist forces that sought to occupy Anatolia after the First World War.

"Today, we proudly celebrate the anniversary of our Republic. May this meaningful day be blessed and everlasting!" he stated.

He emphasized that since its founding, the core principle of our country’s foreign policy has been to live in peace with all nations, with a particular focus on our neighbors. This principle is perfectly captured by Atatürk’s famous words: “Peace at home, peace in the world.”

The ambassador added that with its history, geography, culture, and political vision, modern Türkiye under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has become a distinctive, principled, and influential global actor.

“Türkiye is a strong partner of the Europe- and United States-centered Western world politically and economically. Within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), our country plays a key role in security, and as a member of the Council of Europe, it upholds democracy and human rights standards. Thanks to the customs union with the European Union (EU), Türkiye is an integral part of the transatlantic community.

However, Türkiye is aware that the Western-centered global system established after the Second World War is undergoing profound changes and evolving toward a multipolar world order. For this reason, Türkiye actively and decisively contributes to building a fairer world in all international platforms,” he said.

Ambassador Akgün emphasized that Türkiye, with its civilizational heritage, is also an important part of the Islamic world and plays a significant role within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“In recent years, our country has been expanding its multidimensional relations with the Turkic world through the Organization of Turkic States. The Turkic world is our shared cultural family. Deepening cooperation among brotherly countries is the common desire and expectation of our peoples. However, this unity is not directed against any third party. Its purpose is to ensure the development, progress, and prosperity of our nations through cooperation and solidarity. Strengthening the route we call the Middle Corridor serves the common interests of the entire world,” he said.

Later, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova highlighted in her speech that the ideas of the founder of modern Türkiye, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, on republican governance, secular statehood, and democratic values remain the foundation of the country's steady development.

Gafarova noted that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has become one of the most powerful nations in the world and now holds a leading place among the countries shaping the new system of international relations.

“Through its independent and multi-vector foreign policy, Türkiye demonstrates responsibility, principle, and foresight,” she said, adding that Ankara’s efforts from the Middle East to Eastern Europe serve peace and dialogue and have earned the country deep respect and admiration worldwide.

According to her, Türkiye has achieved remarkable success in the economy, science, technology, and defense industries by channeling the creative energy of its people.

“Today, the brotherly country holds a worthy place among the world’s largest economies, implementing major strategic projects. Türkiye has become a central hub for the energy, transport, and logistics routes that connect continents,” Gafarova emphasized.

She underlined that Türkiye is a nation that looks confidently to the future, remains loyal to its national values, and embraces innovation. “The country’s experience proves that the strength of a state lies not only in its economic and military potential but also in its moral responsibility and its ability to build and protect,” she added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel