Iran throws light on export-import via Markazi province customs in 7M2025

Over one million tons of goods worth $783 million were exported through Iran’s Markazi Province customs in the first seven months of 2025. During this period, 176,000 tons of imports valued at $487 million arrived from 43 countries. The province's customs revenue reached 19.3 trillion rials ($34 million), a 37% increase compared to last year.

