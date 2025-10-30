Yelo Bank supports women entrepreneurs with a new microcredit product

Yelo Bank has introduced a new microcredit product designed to support women entrepreneurs and facilitate their access to financial resources. This initiative aims to boost women’s economic activity, foster the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, and strengthen their role in the national economy.



Under this new product, women entrepreneurs can take advantage of favorable terms to expand their businesses, invest in new projects, and finance their daily operations:

Loan amount: 500 – 100,000 AZN

Term: 3 – 48 months

Annual interest rate: from 8%

Grace period: up to 12 months

Currently, more than 338,000 women entrepreneurs are active in Azerbaijan, and this number continues to grow. Over the past year alone, more than 21,000 new women entrepreneurs have entered the market, demonstrating their increasingly important role in business and their contribution to new success stories.



Supporting women’s entrepreneurship is not only an economic priority but also a social one. Every new woman entrepreneur represents both a new idea and a new opportunity for development. Yelo Bank is proud to stand alongside women entrepreneurs and help turn these opportunities into reality. For more: https://bit.ly/4LqL1N.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!