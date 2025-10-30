Iran’s oil and gas sector development hits roadblocks
Iran’s oil and gas funding fell five percent over five years to 2023, said Nasrollah Zarei, CEO of the Iranian Petroleum Engineering and Development Company. About $2 billion is allocated annually, far below the $170–180 billion needed to boost output by 2029.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy