DanceAbility Azerbaijan set to roll out inclusive plays at Baku Art Weekend (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ Azerbaijan's Baku will host the grand festival "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW," bringing together art, culture, and ecology from October 31 through November 2, Trend reports.

The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, with Vice President of the Foundation and founder of IDEA, Leyla Aliyeva, as the project’s initiator.

The festival’s central theme, water, symbolizes life, renewal, and sustainable development.

Among the participants is DanceAbility Azerbaijan, an inclusive dance company that will present two inspiring performances exploring the intersections of art, inclusion, accessibility, and environmental awareness.

In an interview with Trend, Nigar Sultanova, the founder and artistic director of DanceAbility Azerbaijan, emphasized that the company’s message resonates deeply with the festival’s spirit, which celebrates creativity as a bridge between heritage and innovation.

DanceAbility Azerbaijan’s first performance will take place on October 31 at the Heydar Aliyev Center, during the festival’s opening ceremony.

“Guided by the element of water, the festival connects art and humanity, inspiring reflection and transformation. Our opening performance is inspired by the sea—gentle, mysterious, and powerful. Each dancer brings their individuality, creating a living metaphor of oceans, distinct yet interconnected, like people and cultures across the world,” said Sultanova.

The second performance, an inclusive dance theater piece titled “Tell Me When It’s Enough?,” will be staged on November 2 at 15:00 (GMT+4) at the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre.

“The production explores the relationship between humanity, consumption, and water, the planet’s most vital resource. It addresses the fast-fashion industry, where synthetic fabrics containing microplastics harm the environment throughout their life cycle, from production to disposal, polluting rivers, oceans, and marine ecosystems. ‘Tell Me When It’s Enough?’ is not only about fashion; it’s about the waste we create, how we exhaust the planet, and the human stories woven into every fabric,” Sultanova noted.

The performance showcases a tapestry of dancers, both with and without disabilities, making sure to leave no stone unturned when it comes to accessibility. With sign language interpretation, English subtitles, tactile tours, and a welcoming atmosphere for all, it’s a true melting pot of inclusivity. Costumes and set designs are crafted from recycled materials, embodying the spirit of a circular economy—reuse, rethink, and restore—rather than falling into the trap of endless consumption.

Admission is free. Registration: https://bakuartweekend.az/az/register/

