Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani wrestlers achieve historic success at World U23 Championships

Society Materials 29 October 2025 23:39 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani wrestlers achieve historic success at World U23 Championships

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijani wrestlers achieved historic success at the World U23 Championships, Trend reports.

At the tournament, held from October 20 to 27 in Novi Sad, the Azerbaijani team captured seven medals—three gold, one silver, and three bronze. This marks the country’s best-ever performance at the U23 World Championships since the competition’s inception in 2017.

In the overall medal standings, Azerbaijan ranked fourth, trailing only Japan (6-1-3), Iran (5-2-5), and the USA (5-2-4).

Elmir Aliyev (55 kg), Ziya Babashov (63 kg), and Kenan Heybatov (70 kg) claimed world titles, while Khetag Karsanov (125 kg) secured silver. Ruslan Nurullaev (72 kg), Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg), and Ali Tsokayev (86 kg) each earned bronze medals.

Latest

Latest

Read more