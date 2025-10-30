Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits participant of "Young Beekeeper" project in Gabala district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, visited the Gafarov family in Mikhligovag village, Gabala district, one of the participants of the “Young Beekeeper” project, Trend reports.

During the meeting, she engaged in heartfelt conversations with the family members, discussing their activities, the experience gained, and their future plans.

The family members expressed their sincere gratitude for the initiative to implement this project, as well as for Leyla Aliyeva’s personal visit.

Young beekeeper Lala Gafarova produced 40 kilograms of honey last year and 100 kilograms this year. She also participated in the Honey Festival held in Kalbajar last month, organized at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, where she presented her products to buyers as part of the “Young Beekeeper” project.

Since 2021, the “Young Beekeeper” project, initiated by the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Agency, and the public legal entity “ABAD,” aims to increase the interest of young families in beekeeping in the regions, support their employment, and promote environmentally sustainable small family businesses.