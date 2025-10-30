Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia lean forward in energy and water resources

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 30. Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Daler Juma met with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Tajikistan Walid bin Abdulrahman Ar-Reshaidan and discussed the prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the ministry.

The sides exchanged views on expanding collaboration in energy, oil and gas, and water resource management. Minister Juma noted that Tajikistan places great importance on developing mutually beneficial relations with Saudi Arabia and expressed readiness to implement joint projects in renewable energy, hydrocarbon exploration, and sustainable water use.

The bilateral dynamics between the two sovereign entities is underpinned by a historical framework of fiscal assistance emanating from Riyadh. The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has emerged as a pivotal collaborator, having previously allocated in excess of $300 million in capital infusion for a diverse array of initiatives within Tajikistan.

Significantly, this capital infusion encompassed a $100 million allocation to the monumental Rogun Hydropower Plant, in conjunction with backing for substantial infrastructure endeavors such as the CASA-1000 energy initiative, roadway enhancements, and strategic investments in the educational and healthcare domains.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel