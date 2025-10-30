Uzbekistan, UNESCO strengthen partnership in education and culture

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 30. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay to discuss expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan and the organization in education and culture, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

During the meeting, the sides gave a high assessment of the large-scale work carried out by the Uzbek side to organize the international conference at the highest level, as well as the substantive and practical nature of its agenda. Particular attention was paid to upcoming events, including the launch of the UNESCO Regional Center for Early Childhood Education, the Beruniy Prize award ceremony, the special event marking the 3,000th anniversary of Samarkand, and a series of forums on museums, artificial intelligence, gender equality, and other pressing topics.

It was noted with satisfaction that in recent years, cooperation between Uzbekistan and UNESCO has reached an unprecedented level. Among the major joint achievements are the successful organization of the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education, the celebration in Paris of the 1050th anniversary of the great scholar Abu Rayhan Beruniy, and the establishment of an international prize in his name.

At Uzbekistan’s initiative, three important UNESCO resolutions have been adopted, while several new cultural sites and elements from Uzbekistan have been inscribed on the organization’s special heritage lists. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to further expand and deepen this partnership through new joint projects in key priority areas.

Concluding the meeting, President Mirziyoyev presented Audrey Azoulay with one of Uzbekistan’s highest state honors—the Order of “Dustlik” (Friendship)—in recognition of her outstanding contribution to strengthening cooperation in the fields of science, education, and culture, as well as her personal efforts to promote Uzbekistan’s rich cultural heritage on the global stage.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference is UNESCO's main governing body meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 30 to November 13, 2025, to set the organization's strategic direction, adopt its work program, and decide on its budget for the upcoming years, focusing on issues like education, science, culture, and communication. It is a historic gathering, as it marks the first time in 40 years the conference has been held outside of Paris.

