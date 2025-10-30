Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil field posts higher production levels
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Oil and gas condensate production at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field for KMG surged by 41.8 percent in the period from January through September 2025, reaching 6.1 million tons.
