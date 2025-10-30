S&P upholds ‘B’ rating for Kyrgyzstan’s Bakai Bank amid stable outlook

As of August 2025, Bakai Bank holds total assets of 107.3 billion som (approximately $1.23 billion), ranking fourth within the national banking sector and accounting for 9.2 percent of total loans and 11.4 percent of deposits. The bank’s portfolio encompasses corporate clients, SMEs, and retail customers, with a notable emphasis on the expansion of corporate lending.

S&P noted that Bakai Bank’s profitability has been buoyed by increased regional financial activity since 2022, largely driven by foreign currency conversion income, which accounted for around 80 percent of operational revenue in recent years. However, this income source remains volatile and requires continued investment in compliance and anti–money laundering systems.

The rating agency considers the bank adequately capitalized, forecasting a risk-adjusted capital ratio of 7.3 percent–7.8 percent over the next 12–18 months, down from 8.4 percent at end-2024, due to rapid loan growth and moderating profitability. Asset quality is expected to remain stable, with non-performing assets projected to stay near 5 percent–6 percent through 2027.

Furthermore, S&P’s assessment underscores Bakai Bank’s reliance on nonresident deposits—approximately 40 percent of its funding base at the end of 2024—as a structural vulnerability, while simultaneously commending the bank’s prudent liquidity management. At year-end 2024, liquid assets covered 70–80 percent of short-term deposits.

The stable outlook reflects S&P’s expectation that Bakai Bank will sustain adequate liquidity, maintain stable asset quality, and preserve capital buffers to support its credit profile over the next 12 to 18 months.