Kazakhstan's Qaztrade, Azexport sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today in Baku between Kazakhstan's Qaztrade and Azerbaijan's Azexport, Trend reports.

The agreement, which was formalized during the Eurasian Franchise Forum in Baku, aims to strengthen economic ties, digital trade, and overall export growth. It also outlines efforts to expand access to international markets and further deepen cooperation within the Turkic-speaking states.

QazTrade is a Kazakhstani government institution under the Ministry of Trade and Integration that supports and promotes non-primary exports by providing services like consulting, market access, cost reimbursement, and an export acceleration program for domestic businesses. Established in 2006, it acts as a single window for export-oriented entrepreneurs, analyzing trade issues and implementing trade policy to help Kazakh companies expand globally.

Azexport is an Azerbaijani government portal and a national digital platform designed to promote and facilitate the export of "Made in Azerbaijan" goods to international markets. Established by presidential order in 2016, it serves as a unified database of Azerbaijani products, connecting local businesses with global buyers and providing essential support services for transportation, logistics, payments, and certifications.

