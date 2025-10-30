Azerbaijan opens sub-working group action plan and funding proposal submissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The draft action plan of Azerbaijan's sub-working group on "Macroeconomic sustainability," as well as proposals on financial needs (financial requirements) for the implementation of measures, will be submitted to the head of the working group by November 1, guided by paragraph 6.5 of Order No. 356s, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Head of the Sub-Working Group Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports via the CBA.

He made the remark at the fourth meeting of the sub-working group established for preparing the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030" held at the CBA today.

Speaking at the meeting, Kazimov positively assessed the work done to prepare the final version of the action plan on macroeconomic sustainability.

He particularly emphasized the effective cooperation, mutual coordination, and responsible approach among the members of the sub-working group in the comprehensive and advanced preparation of the action plan within the period established by the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 356s dated June 18, 2025.

In general, Kazimov highlighted the importance of the proposed measures, taking into account international experience and local characteristics, in terms of strengthening macroeconomic stability in the country and further increasing financial stability, as well as expanding the role of the financial sector in economic growth.

Representatives of state institutions participating in the meeting also highly appreciated the activities of the sub-working group, emphasizing the effective coordination of the work carried out and the usefulness of the discussions and exchange of views.

They noted that the action plan to be adopted will make a significant contribution to the long-term economic stability and institutional development of the country.

The sub-working group was established in accordance with the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 356s dated June 18, 2025, for the aim of ensuring the implementation of the document on the preparation of the "Socio-economic Development Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030" and the "Second State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories," approved by Decree No. 611 of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 30, 2025.

