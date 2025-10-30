New e-TABIB app feature lets Azerbaijani nationals rate health care - department head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ Azerbaijan’s Mandatory Health Insurance program continues to improve the quality of medical services and promote a healthy lifestyle, Parvin Salahova, Head of the Marketing and Events Department at the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, told Trend at the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition—"Medinex 2025."

Salahova spilled the beans that the "E-TABIB" mobile application, a real game changer in the digital health arena, has been given a fresh coat of paint with the addition of a new service.

"Citizens will now be able to rate the medical services they receive under mandatory health insurance. This feature will allow users to evaluate healthcare facilities, doctors, and the overall quality of the service directly through the mobile app," she added.

Salahova underscored that this paradigm shift equips the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) with the capability to monitor citizen satisfaction metrics, facilitating strategic interventions aimed at enhancing service quality outcomes. The insights garnered will facilitate enhanced decision-making processes predicated on the evaluation of service metrics and facility performance indicators, highlighting areas of high satisfaction as well as points of contention.

Established on September 6, 2017, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance is dedicated to advancing the paradigm of compulsory health coverage, optimizing the aggregation of financial resources for essential services, enhancing service quality, and ensuring the judicious allocation of fiscal assets.

