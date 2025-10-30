EBRD supports construction of sustainable hospital in Mongolia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending a sovereign loan of up to $34.9 million (33.5 million euros) to Mongolia’s Ministry of Health to finance the construction of a specialized cardiovascular hospital in Ulaanbaatar, Trend reports.

The new facility aims to expand access to quality healthcare and reduce mortality from cardiovascular diseases across the country.

The 120-bed hospital will be built to high energy-efficiency standards, targeting national A+ green certification for resource-efficient buildings. Designed to combine advanced medical care with sustainable operations, the project will contribute to both improved public health and reduced environmental impact.

The EBRD loan will be complemented by $28.1 million (27 million euros) in co-financing from the government of Mongolia, including a grant from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The project forms part of the Ulaanbaatar Green Cities Action Plan, launched in 2019, which supports sustainable urban development and a better quality of life for residents.

To date, the EBRD has invested nearly 2.5 billion euros in Mongolia through 159 projects, with around 90 percent directed toward the private sector.