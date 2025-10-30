Turkmenistan and GIZ expand climate risk management and sustainable land use co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 30. Turkmenistan and GIZ (German Corporation for International Cooperation) signed protocols to existing memoranda of understanding to expand cooperation on climate and land management initiatives, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place in Ashgabat, formalizing collaboration under the regional programs “Climate Risk Management in Central Asia” and “Integrated and Climate-Sensitive Land Use in Central Asia.”

The documents were signed by Minister of Environmental Protection Charygeldy Babanyazov and GIZ Country Coordinator Joachim Fritz, with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, environmental organizations, and GIZ climate program managers in attendance.

Babanyazov underscored the robust synergy with GIZ and articulated optimism that the newly established protocols would enhance collaborative efforts, while Fritz accentuated the critical importance of synergistic endeavors to advance sustainable land utilization and climate resilience methodologies within the region.

The German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), known in its native tongue as Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, operates as a federal entity delivering comprehensive solutions in the realm of international development cooperation and educational initiatives, all aimed at advancing sustainable development on a global scale.

Commissioned predominantly by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), GIZ operates across more than 130 jurisdictions, collaborating with stakeholders from governmental entities, civil society organizations, academic institutions, and the private sector to enhance quality of life and generate opportunities.

