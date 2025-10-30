Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
North Macedonia aims to deepen ties with EU partners, says FM (PHOTO)

The Balkans Materials 30 October 2025 10:01 (UTC +04:00)
North Macedonia aims to deepen ties with EU partners, says FM (PHOTO)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia

Abdul Karimkhanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia, Timcho Mucunski, held separate meetings with the Ambassador of the European Union, Michail Rokas, the Ambassador of Austria, Martin Pammer, and the Ambassador of Greece, Sofia Filippidou, Trend reports.

During the meetings, opinions were exchanged on the country’s reform priorities and EU integration process, with an emphasis on the need to accelerate it.

In this context, the importance of enhanced regional cooperation, exchange of experiences, and mutual support was highlighted.

In discussions with the Ambassadors of Austria and Greece, the interlocutors also touched upon the potential for strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the political, economic, and trade spheres.

