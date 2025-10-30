Georgia advances regional power integration and renewable development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Regional energy interconnection remains a strategic priority for Georgia, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Inga Phaladze said during her address at the 14th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development (IFESD-14) held in Skopje, North Macedonia, Trend reports.

“As a bridge between Europe and Asia, Georgia is actively working to strengthen cross-border electricity trade and interconnections. This will enhance system resilience, support more efficient integration of renewable energy sources, and open new markets for electricity exchange,” Phaladze stated. “We believe regional cooperation is crucial to addressing shared challenges and building a sustainable energy system that benefits all.”

The forum is organized by the five UN Regional Commissions and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with support from the Ministry of Energy, Mining, and Mineral Resources of North Macedonia.

Phaladze highlighted that expanding the share of renewables in Georgia’s energy mix remains a top priority. The country is developing hydropower, solar, and wind projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions, strengthening energy security, and creating green jobs. She also noted that Georgia is implementing programs to improve energy efficiency in energy-intensive industries.

On the sidelines of the forum, Phaladze held bilateral meetings with Sanja Bozinovska, Minister of Energy, Mining, and Mineral Resources of North Macedonia; Peter Golits, Deputy State Minister for EU and International Relations of Hungary; Dario Liguti, Director of the Sustainable Energy Division at the UNECE; and other officials.