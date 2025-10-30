Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan set to seal new trade deals (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Trade agreements between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are expected to be signed today in Baku as part of the Eurasia Franchising Forum, Jamid Movsumov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Franchising Association, told Trend on the sidelines of the event.

He noted that this is the first event organized under the Eurasia Franchising Union, which was established on May 28, 2025.

“The Union brings together companies and representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Dubai, and Russia,” he said. “The Forum is being attended by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Trade and the CEO of Gaztrade. Their participation is aimed directly at facilitating trade agreements.”

Movsumov noted that meetings between Azerbaijani and Kazakh delegations had been held ahead of the event.

“During these meetings, the sides reached a number of preliminary agreements,” he said. “Following the intergovernmental agreements between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Kazakh government representatives are taking part in today’s Eurasia Franchising Forum. One of our key priorities is to support Azerbaijani products’ easier access to the Kazakh market, as well as to promote mutual trade between the two countries.”

Highlighting that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan currently stands at around $500 million, Movsumov added that, as stated by the country’s leadership, the goal is to raise this figure to 1 billion dollars.

“The Eurasia Franchising Forum aims to contribute to this goal,” he said. “The head of Dubai’s franchising sector is also attending the forum today, and companies from Uzbekistan are presenting their products as well. Significant investment inflows from these countries into Azerbaijan are expected. At the same time, the Russian market continues to hold special importance for Azerbaijan, and one of Russia’s largest restaurant chains is represented at the event.”