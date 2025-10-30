Eurasian Franchise Forum hitting ground running in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ The Eurasian Franchise Forum is currently being held in Azerbaijan's Baku, gathering the cream of the crop, including officials, entrepreneurs, investors, and franchise industry representatives from all corners of the region, Trend reports.

The official opening of the event featured speeches from notable figures, including Jamid Movsumov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Franchise Association; Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA); Alibala Maharramzadeh, Doctor of Economics and Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament; Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of AZPROMO; Aizhan Bizhanova, First Deputy Minister of Trade of Kazakhstan; Ainur Amirbekova, Executive Director of Qaztrade; and Halit Kanak, President of the Turkic World Federation, among others.

Following the opening ceremony, Nargiz Abdulhuseynova, Head of the Digital Marketing Division at AzInTelecom, will present on the topic “Digitizing Business Processes with SIMA.”

Throughout the forum, three panel discussions will focus on key topics such as “Global Franchise Trends and New Opportunities in Eurasia,” “Franchising in Retail and the Food Industry,” and “The Impact of Digitalization and Technology on Franchising.”

The panels will address the future growth of the franchise sector, digital transformation, e-commerce, and the effects of artificial intelligence and technology on business models.

The forum will wrap up with B2B meetings, some parting words, and the handing out of certificates to participants.

The Eurasian Franchise Forum is recognized as a pivotal nexus for enhancing synergies within the franchise ecosystem, catalyzing innovative alliances, and fortifying economic interconnections among nations in the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel