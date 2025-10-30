Kyrgyzstan sees rapid upswing in domestic e-commerce in 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 30. Kyrgyzstan’s domestic e-commerce market expanded to an estimated $525 million in 2025, marking a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, said at the E-commerce EXPO Central Asia 2025 international forum, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Kasymaliev highlighted that e-commerce is emerging as a key driver of the national economy and a bridge for deeper integration into regional and global supply chains.

“In recent years, we have seen rapid growth in online sales, digital payments, and logistics infrastructure development. This makes participation in the digital economy accessible to small and medium-sized businesses,” he said.

During the first half of 2025, around 1 million online transactions totaling $19,4 million were completed - a 56 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers also announced the establishment of a dedicated E-Commerce Park to support entrepreneurs, strengthen digital infrastructure, and enhance logistics. Businesses operating within the park benefit from preferential tax conditions, including a 2 percent turnover tax and exemptions from VAT, income tax, and sales tax.