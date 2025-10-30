TURKPA hosts Turkish delegation to boost parliamentary cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) welcomed a high-level delegation from Türkiye, including Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün and Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT), Chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship Group Shamil Ayrım to its Secretariat, Trend reports.

During the courtesy visit, TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan briefed his guests on the Assembly’s ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation among member parliaments, its recent initiatives, and discussions held during official visits to member states. He also outlined TURKPA’s proposals to strengthen synergy among the Parliaments, Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) under the current Chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Birol Akgün congratulated Secretary General Hasan on his appointment and wished him success in his tenure. GNAT Deputy Shamil Ayrım also extended his congratulations, highlighting the long-standing friendship between Türkiye and the Turkic world and expressing confidence in Ambassador Hasan’s continued contributions to regional cooperation.