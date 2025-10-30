Avenue 8 sales center officially opens in Baku, marking a new chapter in premium urban living (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku has welcomed a new landmark in premium real estate: the official opening of the Avenue 8 sales center, a flagship residential project by Avant Group in partnership with Moonwake Investment, with PASHA Bank as its financial partner.

At the opening ceremony, guests were introduced to the project’s impressive architectural model — two elegant towers of 27 and 30 floors rising above a landscaped podium with a curated club-style infrastructure. Avenue 8 stands out in the market with features seldom found in residential developments: panoramic floor-to-ceiling glazing, 4.5-meter ceiling heights, and a dramatic Infinity Sky Pool on the 31st floor offering a sweeping view of the Caspian Sea.

Designed on the principle of “flexible planning,” the project gives future residents full freedom to tailor their interiors to their own lifestyle. A spacious two-level underground parking structure resolves one of the most acute challenges of city-center living, while the enclosed inner courtyard creates a quiet, private garden sheltered from the urban pace.

The infrastructure has been curated as a lifestyle ecosystem rather than a simple amenity set: a fitness and SPA complex, an 11×24 m indoor pool, a children’s club and playrooms, co-working and meeting spaces, restaurants and service areas, a yoga garden, and a padel court — all complemented by 24/7 concierge service, advanced security systems, and smart-home technology.

The opening brought together business partners, lifestyle influencers, and members of the local community, echoing the project’s positioning as one of the most distinctive addresses in the city.

Avenue 8 occupies one of Baku’s most desirable locations — just steps away from the Seaside Boulevard, Port Baku, Crescent Mall, and Zafar Park. This rare intersection of architecture, infrastructure, and location places the project at the crossroads of lifestyle and investment value, making it attractive both for residence and long-term capital growth.

Avant Group, operating since 2010, now holds a development pipeline exceeding 1.1 million m² and continues to scale internationally with projects in Georgia, Uzbekistan, and the UAE. Avenue 8 is the latest milestone in its evolving portfolio of next-generation urban residences.

