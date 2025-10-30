Azerbaijan reveals number of franchise points nationwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Approximately 300 franchise points exist in Azerbaijan, CEO of the Azerbaijan Franchise Center Elnur Islamov said at the Eurasia Franchise Forum, Trend reports.

The landscape of franchise operations in Azerbaijan encompasses a total of 20 distinct brands, generating an annual revenue stream of $0.03 billion, which constitutes approximately 0.1 percent of the national GDP metric.

Moreover, when conducting a comparative analysis, one can observe that Türkiye boasts an extensive network of over 43,000 franchise locations, while Kazakhstan presents approximately 4,000, and Uzbekistan features around 2,500.

The aggregate count of franchise brands stands at roughly 1,300 in Türkiye, 150 in Kazakhstan, and 120 in Uzbekistan.

Formed in 2013, the Azerbaijan Franchise Center (AFC), often working under the umbrella of the Azerbaijan Franchising Association (AFA), is an organization dedicated to developing the franchising sector in Azerbaijan by connecting international brands with local entrepreneurs and vice versa, promoting the franchise business model, and supporting both foreign and domestic companies in the Azerbaijani market.

It acts as a hub for applying global franchising best practices, fostering business connections, and providing services for creating, marketing, and managing franchise operations within the country.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel