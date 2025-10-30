Azerbaijan and UAE strengthen ties, paving way for deeper cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met on October 30 with Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to discuss the further development of bilateral relations, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting highlighted that, thanks to the joint efforts of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE, relations between the two countries have reached a high level of development and continue to progress dynamically.

Moreover, it was noted that the signing of the "Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates" in September this year marked a new stage in bilateral relations.

The sides underlined the importance of maintaining effective cooperation and mutual support within international organizations. The role of parliamentary diplomacy was also emphasized, noting that reciprocal visits and the activities of friendship groups in both parliaments play an important role in strengthening comprehensive cooperation.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for mutually beneficial collaboration in trade and economy, investment, renewable energy, oil and gas, information technologies, artificial intelligence, and other key sectors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel