Central Asia and EU explore regional cooperation in renewable energy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 30. A dialogue of energy sector leaders from Central Asian countries, with the participation of representatives from the European Union and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), was held at the GIZ office, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium.

The roundtable focused on strengthening regional cooperation in renewable energy, electricity trade, and cross-border connectivity, as well as developing a shared vision for sustainable energy transition across Central Asia.

In his opening remarks, Sapar Palvanov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium, highlighted Turkmenistan’s dual responsibility as an energy-producing nation: “First, to ensure a stable and secure energy supply to the region, and second, to fulfill climate commitments and promote a clean and sustainable future.”

He underscored the productive partnership between Turkmenistan and GIZ in the field of capacity building.

“Through this cooperation, we are creating not only projects but also the professionals who will shape their successful implementation”, he noted.

The participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting renewable energy, innovation, and regional connectivity in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing that collaboration is key to achieving a resilient and low-carbon future for the region.