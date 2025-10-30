Azerbaijan's SOCAR hosts law and compliance forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30.​ SOCAR recently hosted a Law and Compliance Forum, bringing together experts from SOCAR Group’s legal and compliance teams working across various countries, along with representatives from leading international law firms, Trend reports.

The forum focused on exchanging knowledge and best practices, as well as addressing emerging legal risks in the global energy sector.

During the forum, several panel discussions took place, covering topics such as "International Arbitration Disputes," "Corruption and the Global Energy Sector," and "Legal Challenges in the Business Environment." The discussions emphasized the importance of collaboration principles to strengthen the unity of SOCAR’s teams across various countries and to address the challenges posed by a rapidly changing global landscape.

The event also reaffirmed SOCAR’s commitment to adhering to legal requirements, ethical values, transparency, and high governance standards, with a focus on promoting a compliance culture across the organization.

SOCAR plans to host similar forums annually to further reinforce its legal and compliance strategies.

