Azerbaijan сontinues legal proceedings against Armenians accused of war crimes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. On October 30, the open court hearing regarding the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued, Trend reports.

The trial, held at the Baku Military Court under the presidency of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (with Gunel Samadova as the reserve judge), ensured that each accused person was provided with a translator in their preferred language and defense attorneys.

The session was attended by the accused, their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state’s accusations.

