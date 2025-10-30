Azerbaijan, Belarus hold consular consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Regular consular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus were held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The consultations were led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry, on the Azerbaijani side, and Andrei Kozhan, Head of the Main Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry, on the Belarusian side.

Participating in the consultations were senior officials from the foreign ministries of both countries, representatives from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children, the State Migration Service, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, as well as employees of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry and the Belarusian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

During the consultations, the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere were discussed, as well as opportunities for expanding the legal framework between the two countries.

Following the discussions, a corresponding protocol was signed.