Tofig Javadov’s exhibition opens as part of "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" arts festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. As part of the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" arts festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the “Unfinished Life” exhibition has opened at the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan. The event is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Tofig Javadov (1925–1963), one of the most original artists in the history of Azerbaijani visual art.

Tofig Javadov’s name is forever inscribed in the country’s artistic chronicle as a symbol of free thought, creative search, and the inner fire of inspiration. His painting challenged established artistic canons, and he himself became one of the unique artists of his era, whose work anticipated new aesthetic directions and spiritual meanings. Despite his short life—only 38 years—Javadov left behind an entire epoch filled with the energy of renewal and a profound philosophy of color.

At the opening ceremony, speeches were delivered by Director of the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Melikova; Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, People’s Artist Farhad Khalilov; and art critic Rafael Gulmammadli, General Director of the Creative Association Baku Art Center.

The speakers highlighted Javadov’s unique role in the development of the national school of painting, emphasizing that his legacy remains an inexhaustible source of inspiration for contemporary artists. Special attention was drawn to the museum’s efforts in restoring and preserving the artist’s works, many of which had been held in various collections for decades and are now being presented to the public for the first time.

The exhibition features more than 90 works — including paintings, graphics, and book illustrations — from the collections of the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, the State Art Gallery, Yeni Gallery, and private collections. Some of these works are being displayed to viewers for the first time.

For the first time, the exhibition unites works from different creative periods, allowing visitors to trace the evolution of Tofig Javadov’s artistic thought — from early, emotionally charged compositions to mature, philosophically refined canvases, where every brushstroke becomes a meditation on life, time, and humanity.

Javadov sought to combine national motifs with avant-garde exploration, finding harmony between tradition and modernity. His paintings, rich in inner drama and symbolism, reflect not only the artist’s personal world but also the spiritual quest of an entire generation. Decades later, his art continues to be perceived as a dialogue between past and future — an unfinished conversation between the artist and eternity.

The “Unfinished Life” exhibition will be open at the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan until November 30.

From October 31 to November 2, Baku will host the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" arts festival, which brings together art, culture, and ecology. The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan. The author and initiator of the project is Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

This immersive project will transform Baku into a living space of modern creativity, dialogue, and discovery. Special focus will be given to the ecological situation of the world’s oceans and seas, presented through the language of art. The main theme of the festival — water — symbolizes life, renewal, and sustainable development. As a symbol of resilience, renewal, and collective memory, water has been chosen as the central element of Art Weekend, fostering a meaningful dialogue between Azerbaijan and the international art community.