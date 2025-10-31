Iran shares key figures on non-oil trade with China
Iran’s non-oil trade with China reached $17.5 billion and 34.3 million tons in the first seven months of 2025. The figures show a 9.35 percent drop in value and a 10.5 percent decline in volume year-on-year. Exports to China totaled $8.23 billion, while imports stood at $9.24 billion.
