31 October 2025
Former IDPs go back to their native lands in Khidirli village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Today, another group of former internally displaced persons, consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps and administrative buildings in various territories of Azerbaijan, was sent to the Khidirli village of Aghdam district from the Garadagh district of Baku, Trend reports.

At this stage, another 24 families (124 people) moved to the Khidirli village.

Khidirli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

