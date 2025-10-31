Baku Initiative Group raises awareness of Belgian colonialism-caused Central African pains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ The human rights violations, atrocities against humanity, and tragedies in Central African countries associated with Belgian colonialism are widely known to the world community, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international conference titled "Belgian colonialism: acknowledgement and responsibility," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, dedicated to Belgium's colonial past and its current serious consequences.

According to him, the aforementioned are not narratives but incontrovertible historical verities.

The group's head emphasized that these historical realities are indelible and cannot be expunged from the annals of time.

"With our joint efforts and the support of the international community, based on the achievements of relevant international organizations, we will be able to resolve all issues related to operations and compensation. As for those who still defend or glorify Belgium's colonial past, I honestly don't know what to call them: supporters or admirers of this dark heritage?" Abbasov added.

To note, the Belgian colonial enterprise in Africa spanned from 1885 to 1960, incorporating the Congo Free State (1885–1908) and the Belgian Congo (1908–1960), aggregating to a duration of 75 years, alongside the administrative oversight of Ruanda-Urundi from 1922 to 1962.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel