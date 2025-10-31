Euronest Parliamentary Assembly supports continued modernization of Southern Gas Corridor

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Euronest Parliamentary Assembly supports the continued modernization of the Southern Gas Corridor in accordance with sustainability principles, alongside the development of renewable energy infrastructure, reads the Resolution by the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly on promoting fair trade, cooperation and investments between the EU and Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries in support of connectivity, green transition and infrastructure development, Trend reports.

“[Euronest] acknowledges Azerbaijan’s strategic importance as a regional hub for energy and connectivity between Europe and Asia, and underlines that cooperation with the EU should promote shared priorities of energy security and diversification,” reads the resolution.

The document says that the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly encourages joint efforts to expand the Black Sea Green Energy Corridor and the Trans-Caspian digital and transport connections, fostering secure power transmission, data resilience, and regional trade facilitation; and stresses that all cooperation under the Global Gateway should be based on transparency, efficiency, and good governance, contributing to regional peace and stability.

The Southern Gas Corridor is a 4,000+ km chain of pipelines that transports natural gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea to Europe. The corridor ensures a direct link between the Caspian Basin and European energy markets.

It became fully operational in December 2020, when the final segment — the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) — started delivering gas to Europe.