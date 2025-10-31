EU recognizes Azerbaijan as strategic connectivity partner for Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. EU recognizes Azerbaijan as a strategic connectivity partner for the Middle Corridor and the Global Gateway, reads the Resolution by the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly on promoting fair trade, cooperation and investments between the EU and Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries in support of connectivity, green transition and infrastructure development, Trend reports.

The document says that the initiatives, including the proposed Black Sea Submarine Electricity Cable and the Trans-Caspian digital corridor projects, are intended to transmit renewable energy and high-capacity digital traffic between the Caspian-South Caucasus region and the EU and are presented as Global Gateway aligned projects.

“Southern Gas Corridor provides an established strategic gas route to EU markets that contributes to supply diversification, and the EU and Azerbaijan have signaled intent under initiatives such as REPowerEU,” reads the document.

The Middle Corridor is a trade and transport route linking Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route starts in China, passes through the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, then crosses the Caspian Sea and covers Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.