Azerbaijan's SOFAZ and UAE's leading firms negotiate investment co-op expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) and leading companies from the United Arab Emirates discussed expanding investment cooperation, including areas of sustainable investment, alternative assets, and long-term partnerships, Trend reports via SOFAZ.

Meanwhile, it was noted that during the meeting of the delegation headed by SOFAZ Executive Director, Israfil Mammadov, at Mubadala Investment with Director of Sustainable Development and Risk Management, Ahmed Saeed Al Calily, the parties discussed expanding cooperation in the field of sustainable investments, exchange of experience and best practices, as well as possible areas for joint projects in the future.

"At a meeting with Lunate Managing Partner Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the parties exchanged views on approaches to portfolio management, investment strategies in the field of alternative assets, and prospects for long-term partnership.

The meetings were an important step towards further strengthening mutual trust between SOFAZ and leading UAE investment structures, as well as identifying new areas for strategic cooperation in the global investment market," the information notes.