Bulgaria underscores Azerbaijan’s role in diversifying natural gas supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Bulgaria has highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in diversifying natural gas supply sources and its importance for strengthening South-East Europe’s energy security, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Business Forum with B2B meetings, held as part of the 7th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission in Sofia, Deputy Minister of Energy Iva Petrova said the forum offers another opportunity to promote bilateral ties.

“The spirit of cooperation and fruitful discussions within the framework of the 7th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation with Azerbaijan now continues in this format. Our strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan has reached a new level,” she said.

Petrova emphasized that the energy sector remains a priority area for productive collaboration between the two countries.

Boyko Takov, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (BSMEPA), highlighted other promising areas, including industrial equipment and machinery, engineering solutions, food processing and agricultural technologies, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and consumer goods, logistics and transport, and information technologies and digital transformation.

“Our common goal should be to advance our relations—from trade to partnership, from import and export to joint investments, innovation, and value creation,” Takov added.

The forum was attended by representatives of 80 Bulgarian companies and 25 from Azerbaijan.

Bulgaria imports Azerbaijani gas via the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) with capacity of 3 billion cubic meters.