Economy Materials 31 October 2025 09:59 (UTC +04:00)
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with EBRD on water supply rehabilitation project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 31. President Sadyr Zhaparov has signed Law No. 236 ratifying Supplemental Agreement No. 1 to the loan agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), originally concluded on May 23, 2019, Trend reports.

The law also ratifies a grant agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EBRD for the implementation of a project to rehabilitate water supply systems in the villages of Myrza-Ake, Don-Bulak, and Kurshab. The agreements were signed in Bishkek on April 14, 2025, and subsequently approved by the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) on September 25, 2025.

In accordance with the decree, the Ministry of Finance is mandated to communicate with the EBRD subsequent to the fulfillment of all requisite domestic protocols essential for the agreements to be operationalized. The statute will be enacted a decadal period subsequent to its formal dissemination.

