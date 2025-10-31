Baku Initiative Group sounds alarm on inaction of Int'l bodies on colonial reparations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. As the Baku Initiative Group, we are beginning our cooperation by reviewing and studying appeals from colonized territories, the executive director of the Baku Initiative Group, Abbas Abbasov, told reporters at the international conference "Belgian colonialism: acknowledgement and responsibility," Trend reports.

He noted that the Baku Initiative Group has been operating for two years.

“Over the past year, we have expanded our activities. In December, we began implementing international projects within the framework of reparations, which are an important part of the decolonization process.”

Abbasov emphasized that Belgium's colonial policy over three centuries is well known to the international community.

“However, international organizations are not responding appropriately. They are not discussing any noteworthy issues related to reparations and compensation. As an international non-governmental organization, we are trying to put this issue on the agenda of international organizations.”

The official added that in a few years, the reaction of international organizations to reparations and compensation will increase.