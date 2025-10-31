Azerbaijani court wraps up trial of Armenian defendants, prosecutors prepare for final statement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The investigation into the open court proceedings concerning Armenian nationals Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the planning and execution of aggressive warfare, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, terrorist financing, and numerous other offenses, has been concluded and the prosecutors have subsequently requested additional time from the judge to prepare their statements, Trend reports.

At the trial held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by judges Zeynal Aghayev, Jamal Ramazanov, and Anar Rzayev (with Gunel Samadova as the alternate judge), each defendant was provided with an interpreter for their language, as well as defense attorneys.

The defendants, their lawyers, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors supporting the state prosecution, participated in the court hearing.

Will be updated