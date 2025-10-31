Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan ink military co-op plan for 2026 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ Within the working visit to Kazakhstan, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, General Colonel Zakir Hasanov, met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, on October 31, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted that Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations are based on friendship and brotherhood and discussed the current state of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres.

The meeting also included a detailed exchange of views on new prospects for military relations between the two countries, as well as on several other issues of mutual interest.

The Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan presented Colonel General Zakir Hasanov with the "Medal for Contribution to the Development of International Cooperation."

At the end of the meeting, a military cooperation plan for 2026 was signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.