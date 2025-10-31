Voice of Congo advocates for media to reassess perceptions of colonial history

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ It must be acknowledged that in many countries the media are still influenced by old ways of thinking, and I would like to remind you that we are the fourth estate, CEO of the media portal “Voice of Congo,” Cedrick Aundu said, Trend reports.

During his speech at the international conference titled "Belgian colonialism: acknowledgement and responsibility," Aundu stressed that the press holds immense power and responsibility.

“After this roundtable, we must succeed in forming real organization. As the saying goes, a knife has two edges; we possess influence and must use it responsibly,” he said.

Aundu emphasized that the primary role of the media is to encourage people to engage in discussions, challenge colonial mindsets, and shape new perspectives.

“We must dismantle dominant perceptions of the colonial past, reassess the colonial narrative in Belgian history, and work to eliminate its lingering impact on people’s thinking,” he added.

He also underlined the importance of civic mobilization, noting that online media should help citizens unite around issues such as justice, racism, and decolonization, and inspire them to participate more actively in public debates.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel